Azerbaijan - multicultural country and all monuments on its territory protected – MFA (UPDATE-3)

Details added (first version posted on 14:34)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

All monuments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region belong to the historical, cultural, and religious heritage of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports on Feb. 3 referring to the commentary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the joint appeal of the European Parliament delegation to the parliamentary partnership committees for the South Caucasus countries.

“Azerbaijan is a multicultural country and all monuments on its territory are protected at the state level,” the message said.

"Despite members of the European Parliament, Chairperson of the European Parliament Delegation and Parliamentary Partnership Committees for the South Caucasus Marina Kaljurand, Standing Rapporteur of the European Parliament on Armenia Andrey Kovatchev and Standing Rapporteur of the European Parliament on Azerbaijan Zeljana Zovko made a joint appeal "The need to continue negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" voice the position of ensuring peace and prosperity in the region on the basis of fundamental principles of international law, it is clear that the members of the European Parliament are not fully informed about the current situation in the region,” the message said.

“First of all, we would like to bring to the attention of the members of the European Parliament that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, to which the resolutions of the European Parliament on the basis of the principles of international law, as well as the UN Security Council’s resolutions, have been calling for years, has ended,” the message said. “Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity and alone fulfilled the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council dated 1993.”

“In other words, Azerbaijan was guided by the principles of the inviolability of borders and the territorial integrity of the states of the Helsinki Final Act, to which the members of the European Parliament refer and which forms the basis of interstate relations,” the message said.

“After the signing of the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on November 10, 2020, a new reality appeared in the region,” the message said. “MEPs stress that this declaration has contributed to ensuring stability in the region.”

“The implementation of the trilateral declaration dated November 10, 2020 and appropriate steps in this sphere are important to ensure peace and security at this stage, as well as to create trust between the parties,” the message said.

“The Azerbaijani side is taking all necessary steps to implement the trilateral declaration dated November 10, 2020, as well as in the field of resolving humanitarian issues,” the message said.

“It would be good for the MEPs to ask the Armenian side about the reason of sending a sabotage group to the Azerbaijani territories 20 days after the joint declaration on the cessation of hostilities,” the message said.

“Perhaps then the MEPs would understand that the mentioned Armenian servicemen are not prisoners of war at all, but members of a sabotage terrorist group, who have been deliberately and purposefully sent to the Azerbaijani territory after the declaration of a ceasefire regime,” the message said.

“In general, Armenia’s sending of the military to the Azerbaijani territory to commit terrorist acts after the announcement of a ceasefire regime clearly demonstrates its disrespect for the European values and the fundamental principles of the Eastern Partnership, in which this country is a member,” the message said.

“As for the cultural heritage, the MEPs must be well aware of the consequences of the illegal activity of the Armenian side in the territories of Azerbaijan that have been under occupation for decades, as a result of which almost all historical, cultural and religious heritage was destroyed,” the message said.

“Thus, the Armenians carried out activity similar with war crimes related to the destruction, plunder and change of the origin of these monuments,” the message said.

“Although this issue was constantly raised by Azerbaijan on international platforms, as well as during contacts with the institutions of the European Union, it is regrettable that MEPs have not yet made a single statement on this issue,” the message said.

“We would like to bring to the attention of MEPs that all monuments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region belong to the historical, cultural and religious heritage of the Azerbaijani people,” the message said. “Azerbaijan is a multicultural country and all monuments on its territory are protected at the state level.”

“The protection of Azerbaijan’s rich heritage will be further ensured at a high level,” the message said. “The work on the restoration, repair and reconstruction of monuments in the liberated territories will be conducted."