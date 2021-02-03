Azerbaijani president signs order to change position of judge of Babak district court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to change the position of judge of the Babak District Court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Bashgin Safarov.

In accordance with the order, Safarov has been dismissed from the post of judge of the Babak District Court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and has been appointed to the position of judge and chairman of the Shahbuz District Court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.