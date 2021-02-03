Azerbaijan establishes commission to develop socio-economic development strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order on ensuring the execution of the order of the president of Azerbaijan "On the approval of "National priorities for socio-economic development: Azerbaijan 2030", the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Feb. 3.

The decisions on the formation of the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2021-2025" in accordance with "National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development: Azerbaijan 2030" have been outlined in the order to effectively organize and coordinate strategic planning and management in this sphere, as well as to determine the appropriate directions of policy and reforms.

In accordance with the order, the commission was created under the chairmanship of the prime minister, which included the relevant executive power structures.

The commission will coordinate the activity of the relevant state structures in connection with the preparation and implementation of the "Socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2025".

The Commission was created in the following composition:

Commission chairman

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Commission

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Commission members:

Finance Minister of Azerbaijan

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan

Energy Minister of Azerbaijan

Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan

Minister of Education of Azerbaijan

Minister of Health of Azerbaijan

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan

Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan

Head of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Agency of Mandatory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan

Assistant to the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.