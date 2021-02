Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters holds regular meeting to address urgent issues (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: First version posted on 11:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

Trend:

In order to address socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational and other urgent issues, as well as coordinate activities in these areas in Azerbaijan’s lands liberated from Armenian occupation, a regular meeting of the country's Coordination Headquarters, created by the order of Azerbaijan’s president dated November 24, 2020, has been held, Trend reports.

Upon opening the meeting, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Samir Nuriyev, informed the meeting participants about the instructions by the head of state and the work carried out in accordance with the outlined strategic aims.

He noted that the main current tasks for the country are the dynamic and high-quality implementation of restoration work, which is of nationwide importance, as well as the efficient use of the latest standards and technologies in these processes.