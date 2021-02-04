ICRC continuing to enhance its programs to address needs of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) currently continues to enhance its capacity and programs to address the needs and challenges of Azerbaijan emerging from the significant developments of 2020, Trend reports citing the ICRC.

Throughout 2020, the ICRC offices in Baku and Barda continued to deliver an effective humanitarian response to people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the year, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic from March onwards, as well as the 44-day escalation of hostilities from 27 September to 10 November 2020 meant the ICRC had to adapt, update and expand planned operations significantly.

The ICRC has a close ongoing dialogue with government authorities, and was able to offer support where and when relevant, in particular related to the escalation of hostilities and resulting humanitarian consequences. Body bags and protective equipment were distributed to relevant authorities involved in search and retrieval operations of fallen servicemen. Over 80 such operations were carried out in presence of the ICRC as a neutral intermediary.

To assist the health system of the country, 15 War Wounded Kits were donated, enough to treat at least 750 severely wounded. A total of 116,265 various Personal Protective Equipment and COVID-19 diagnostic equipment items were donated to the Main Medical Department under the Ministry of Justice for the benefit of all categories of detainees.

Strong cooperation is in place with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzRCS) to assess the needs, extend relevant support and strengthen capacity, in coordination with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).