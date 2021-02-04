Contemptible enemy not only destroyed all our buildings, historical sites but also planted booby traps everywhere - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

The contemptible enemy not only destroyed all our buildings and historical sites but also planted booby traps everywhere, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Vugar Suleymanov due to his appointment as Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, accidents have been taking place in the liberated lands in the past few days and in the immediate aftermath of the war. I want to appeal to the citizens of Azerbaijan and ask them not to travel to the liberated lands without permission and illegally. On the one hand, I can understand these steps of the people, they have longed for the homeland for many years and every former IDP wants to return to his homeland, to the native village, but I ask them to wait for a little. Let them wait for the demining work to be completed. Because this is a great danger, a great danger to both pedestrians and cars. Since the war ended, several such accidents have occurred, killing and injuring people. At the same time, the officers stationed at the checkpoints must organize more strict control to stop illegal and unauthorized travel to the liberated lands,” Azerbaijani president said.

“These tragedies show again that after the occupation the contemptible enemy not only destroyed all our buildings and historical sites but also planted booby traps everywhere. It has mined not only areas close to the line of contact, but also cities, roads, important strategic heights, and we do not have maps of these minefields. Therefore, our sappers have a huge task. They must carry out this task in such a way that no mines are left in the liberated lands,” the head of state said.