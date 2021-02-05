Azernews newspaper publishes article on gas agreement between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

The ‘Gas Agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan - the beginning of a new era of cooperation in the Caspian’ article, published by the Azerbaijani Azernews newspaper, describes the contribution to cooperation between the two countries and the region as a whole made by the agreement signed last month on the joint development of the Dostlug field, Trend reports.

The article reads that this new historic agreement will help attract foreign investment to the region and deepen energy cooperation in the Caspian.

Along with the ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, this agreement will contribute to the energy security of Europe, said the article.

Expert Ilham Shaban noted in the article that this historic agreement changed the energy map of the region.