Foreing diplomats view Armenian-destroyed culture house in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, Feb.6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Ambassadors, military attaches, and heads of international organizations’ representative offices in Azerbaijan viewed the House of Culture in Jabrayil city, destroyed by Armenians during the city and district’s 27-year occupation, the special correspondent of Trend TV’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The world-famous Iranian-French photographer Reza Deghati informed representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan about the former appearance of the house and the destructions.

Then, for the first time after many years, a musical composition was played among the house's ruins.

The district and its urban center Jabrayil city had been liberated by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).