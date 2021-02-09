Timeframe for 20th Winter Meeting of OSCE PA unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has announced the timeframe for holding the 20th Winter Meeting, Trend reports citing the OSCE PA.

Thus, the meeting will take place on 24-26 February 2021 in a virtual format.

“The Winter Meeting will be comprised of meetings of the Standing Committee, each General Committee, and a joint session of the three General Committees,” the OSCE PA said.

OSCE is a primary instrument for early warning, conflict prevention, crisis management, and post-conflict rehabilitation in its area.

The Republic of Azerbaijan joined the Conference for Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) (since 1 January 1995 OSCE) on 30 January 1992. The CSCE is the first European international institution that Azerbaijan became a full member of after restoring its independence.

On July 8-10, the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan participated at the Summit meeting of the CSCE for the first time and signed its concluding documents.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh