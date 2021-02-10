Full equipment of divisions being checked in military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.10

Trend:

Full equipment of divisions is being checked in military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Trend reports on Feb.9 referring to a source in the Defense Ministry.

According to the source, in connection with the beginning of the new academic year in the Azerbaijani army, on behalf of the ministry’s head, theoretical and practical training is being conducted with the military personnel on in-depth study of modern weapons, military equipment and other combat means available to units and applying them in various climatic and difficult terrain conditions.

Particular attention is paid to the state of health of the servicemen. In accordance with the requirements of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, orders and instructions of the defense minister, the tasks set for the Azerbaijani army in the new academic year are aimed at suppressing real threats and risks within the country, including the liberated (from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) territories.