Pakistan to multiply efforts for further strengthening of Azerbaijani army - Pakistani General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade met with Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Armed Forces, General Nadeem Raza, Trend reports citing the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan.

At the outset of the meeting, Raza stressed that the victory of Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War and the liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation was taken with great joy.

He noted that Pakistan supports Azerbaijan's fair position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

The Pakistani general expressed satisfaction with the development of fraternal relations between the two countries, adding that the previous strategy on the exchange of experience, holding joint exercises, mutual visits, military, military-educational and military-technical cooperation with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will continue.

Raza stressed that the Pakistani Defense Ministry attaches great importance to the further strengthening of the Azerbaijani army and will multiply its efforts in this direction.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the efforts made by Pakistan and Azerbaijan to ensure peace and stability in the region, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.