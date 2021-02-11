Final consultations held on establishing International Day of Turkic Language (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.11

Trend:

Final online consultations on establishing the International Day of the Turkic Language have been held, Trend reports on Feb.11 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA).

The meeting was attended by official representatives of the National Commissions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey in UNESCO, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries, the International Organization of Turkic Culture, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the International Turkic Academy, and Turkish government officials also took part in the online event.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by the MFA's Ambassador-at-Large, Secretary General of the Azerbaijani National Commission in UNESCO Elnur Sultanov.

He noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the initiative of establishing the International Day of the Turkic Language and is ready to support the intensification of the process of considering this issue in UNESCO.

In order to encourage the popularization of languages ​​at the international level, International Days of the respective languages ​​are celebrated. In this regard, the Turkish National Commission at UNESCO came up with an initiative to establish an International Turkic Language Day within the framework of UNESCO.