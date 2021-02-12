Azerbaijan invites SGC Advisory Council to Baku for next year's meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Hopefully after the pandemic is over we will be able to meet again in Baku, because Baku was traditionally the place of our Advisory Council. Therefore, I’d like to use this opportunity also to invite you to come to Baku next year to continue our joint work, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham President said, during a speech at the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“I think that having big energy potential like oil and gas being an exporter of crude oil, oil products, natural gas, and also electric energy Azerbaijan must demonstrate responsibility and actively invest in the green energy. That’s what we are doing, and these are our plans, I am sure they will be implemented. I just wanted to inform our partners and friends that these opportunities also exist,” the head if state said.

