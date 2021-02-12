Azerbaijan invites SGC Advisory Council to Baku for next year's meeting

Politics 12 February 2021 12:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan invites SGC Advisory Council to Baku for next year's meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

Hopefully after the pandemic is over we will be able to meet again in Baku, because Baku was traditionally the place of our Advisory Council. Therefore, I’d like to use this opportunity also to invite you to come to Baku next year to continue our joint work, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham President said, during a speech at the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“I think that having big energy potential like oil and gas being an exporter of crude oil, oil products, natural gas, and also electric energy Azerbaijan must demonstrate responsibility and actively invest in the green energy. That’s what we are doing, and these are our plans, I am sure they will be implemented. I just wanted to inform our partners and friends that these opportunities also exist,” the head if state said.

“Of course, commemorating the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor, as I said before, we need to look to the future to implement our new plans, new ideas and hopefully after the pandemic is over we will be able to meet again in Baku, because Baku was traditionally the place of our Advisory Council. Therefore, I’d like to use this opportunity also to invite you to come to Baku next year to continue our joint work,” Azerbaijani president said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan reports decrease in exports to US amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan reports decrease in exports to US amid COVID-19
Oil's losses deepen as OPEC, IEA caution ends rally
Oil's losses deepen as OPEC, IEA caution ends rally
White House launches clean energy effort, $100 million in technology funding
White House launches clean energy effort, $100 million in technology funding
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
‘A bunch of people’ – film about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict presented Society 13:10
Kazakhstan reports decrease in exports to US amid COVID-19 Business 13:10
Green hydrogen across Europe at fossil fuel price may become reality Oil&Gas 13:10
Georgia as transit country benefits from supply of Caspian gas to Europe Oil&Gas 13:04
Georgian Railways see increase in cargo shipments Transport 13:00
Uzbekistan increases number of industrial enterprises Uzbekistan 12:59
Azerbaijan discusses creating transport, communication infrastructure on liberated lands Politics 12:49
Russian IT company works on digitalization of fuel, energy complex in Uzbekistan ICT 12:49
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's employees passing vaccination from COVID-19 Society 12:48
Kazakhstan, South Korea trade shrinks Business 12:48
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases investments in fixed assets Finance 12:48
Save the Date: SME Development Forum 2021 Society 12:44
Georgia reports 507 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.12 Georgia 12:42
President Aliyev says Azerbaijan's liberated lands have great potential for solar, wind energy production Politics 12:38
Bulgarian energy minister announces time of commissioning IGB Oil&Gas 12:36
UK economy suffers record 9.9% slump in 2020 Europe 12:35
Azerbaijan invites SGC Advisory Council to Baku for next year's meeting Politics 12:35
Azerbaijan’s investment climate is very positive - President Aliyev Politics 12:33
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan increase flights number Transport 12:31
Azerbaijani SMEs to be widely involved with government orders - economy minister Business 12:31
Uzbekistan starts certification of vaccine against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 12:30
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 12:17
Azerbaijan becomes reliable transit of energy resources from eastern shores of Caspian Sea - president Politics 12:14
Azerbaijani minister announces economic development priorities for 2021 Finance 12:14
Gas from Azerbaijan is new, reliable, long-lasting source for Europe - President Aliyev Politics 12:11
We participate in all four segments of Southern Gas Corridor - president of Azerbaijan Politics 12:09
Azerbaijan grateful to all partners involved in construction of SGC - president Politics 12:07
Economic potential of liberated lands to boost Azerbaijan's economy in 2021 - minister Business 12:03
Completion of TAP, last segment of SGC is historical achievement - President Aliyev Politics 12:00
Southern Gas Corridor - project of energy security, of energy diversification - President Aliyev Politics 12:00
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's January 2021 GDP grows Finance 11:57
Southern Gas Corridor not only diversifies supplies, but also contributes to competition Oil&Gas 11:56
Work begins on restoration of Shusha fortress Society 11:50
COVID-19 vaccination of police officers starts in Azerbaijan - Trend TV reports (PHOTO) Society 11:50
Kazakh PM talks hydroelectric power plants to be built by 2025 Kazakhstan 11:43
Wood Mackenzie is positive on outlook for TAP expansion Oil&Gas 11:37
Commercial interest for Azerbaijan-Turkmen 'Dostlug' field up, thanks to development - ambassador Oil&Gas 11:34
SGC can play important role in strengthening energy security of Turkey, European countries Oil&Gas 11:30
Uzbekistan again extends suspension of flights to number of countries Transport 11:29
Uzbekistan resumes flights to Germany Transport 11:29
Gold price in Azerbaijan decreases Finance 11:07
ICCC welcomes Indian PM's promise to provide Covid-19 vaccine to Canada Other News 11:00
Construction process of IGB gas interconnector is in active phase Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijani oil prices disclosed Finance 10:20
SGC - multidimensional and multilateral achievement in energy sector, Kurt Donnelly says Politics 10:18
TAP’s 2022 gas delivery plans to Italy, Greece, Bulgaria in percent Oil&Gas 10:16
Azerbaijan, partners creating new Eurasian map to stir up global cooperation - minister Economy 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 12 Finance 10:15
India seeks to be leader in Climate Change Action: Jaishankar Other News 10:13
If world manages to conquer Covid, it will be because of India: Trudeau Other News 10:10
India to fund reconstruction of three cultural heritages in Nepal Other News 10:07
US calls India important partner in Indo-Pacific, welcomes emergence as leading global power Other News 10:06
India, Canada share broad-based relationship and are natural partners: Vishnu Prakash Other News 10:01
Uzbekistan’s GDP increases in 2020 Finance 09:53
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 12 Uzbekistan 09:51
EU, Azerbaijan support all efforts to explore Southern Gas Corridor’s extension possibility Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijani gas delivery to Western Balkans to depend on some aspects Oil&Gas 09:43
Oil's losses deepen as OPEC, IEA caution ends rally Oil&Gas 09:20
BBC World News barred in mainland China Other News 08:46
Turkey reports 7,590 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,564,427 Turkey 08:29
Georgia to secure additional 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine Georgia 08:21
Kazakhstan's Aktau port unveils volume of oil shipped off to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 08:01
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally tops 200,000 Kazakhstan 07:49
Brazil reports 54,742 new COVID-19 cases Other News 06:34
TRACECA and ADB to create project for full transition of documentation to electronic form Transport 05:01
Brazil's Bolsonaro to introduce bill to cut taxes on diesel Other News 04:42
Over 413,000 new coronavirus cases reported across the globe in the past 24 hours - WHO World 03:57
White House launches clean energy effort, $100 million in technology funding US 02:35
Croatia announces further easing of lockdown measures Europe 01:46
UK records another 13,494 coronavirus cases, 678 deaths Europe 00:52
Uzbekistan’s exports of finished textile products increased as exports of raw cotton declined Uzbekistan 00:08
Georgia shares information about tender on Mtatsminda-Rustaveli ropeway construction Construction 00:07
Number of coronavirus cases in Czech Republic rises by 9,446 over day Europe 11 February 23:54
Possibility of expanding ADB's participation in Turkmenistan’s financial sector under discussion Finance 11 February 23:20
New agreement to encourage Turkish investments in Georgian economy Georgia 11 February 23:16
Portugal extends COVID-19 lockdown as overstretched hospitals struggle Europe 11 February 23:05
Turkey starts new round of COVID-19 vaccines Turkey 11 February 22:56
Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan consider issues of deepening trade and economic co-op Kyrgyzstan 11 February 22:01
Economic ties between Iran and Ukraine to expand: Deputy FM Iran 11 February 21:55
Israel to start COVID-19 vaccination for industry, hi-tech workers Israel 11 February 21:31
2020 significant not only for Azerbaijan but also for entire Turkic world - Azerbaijani Deputy PM Politics 11 February 20:53
Completion of Southern Gas Corridor is great achievement - EU commissioner Oil&Gas 11 February 20:41
Azerbaijan changes rules for organizing activity of Caspian Shipping Company upon presidential order Politics 11 February 20:29
Azerbaijani defense minister talks about Turkey’s support during Karabakh war Politics 11 February 20:19
Azerbaijan creating Supervisory Board of Caspian Shipping Company Politics 11 February 20:19
Insects cause serious damage to olive plantations in Azerbaijan Economy 11 February 19:51
Journalists visit Azerbaijan Military School named after Heydar Aliyev - Trend TV report (PHOTO) Society 11 February 19:50
Azerbaijani MP meets with residents and visits houses of families of martyrs in Khachmaz (PHOTO) Politics 11 February 19:38
Bank of Georgia implements new business project Business 11 February 19:12
EFSE joins forces with National Bank of Georgia to pursue financial literacy program for farmers Business 11 February 19:12
Georgian citizens to be employed in German agriculture Georgia 11 February 19:11
Azerbaijan discloses data of funds allocated to encourage export of non-oil goods in 2020 Business 11 February 19:11
Central Bank talks benefits of 'Cashless Azerbaijan' project Finance 11 February 19:11
State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations opens tender to buy technical support services Tenders 11 February 18:57
Virtual wallet to raise E-PUL system's financial competitiveness in Azerbaijan Economy 11 February 18:40
Azerbaijan achieved great success in economic and political terms - MP (VIDEO) Politics 11 February 18:26
Baroness Nicholson congratulates Azerbaijan on launch of Southern Gas Corridor Economy 11 February 18:26
Azerbaijan shares data on funds allocated for infrastructure development in 2020 Business 11 February 18:25
Volume of cargo handled by Georgian Kulevi port down Transport 11 February 18:24
Cargo turnover of Georgian ports decreases in 2020 Transport 11 February 18:24
All news