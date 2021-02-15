We have major plans, we have launched restoration work - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

We have major plans. We have launched the restoration work, President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said making a speech after raising the Azerbaijani flag in the village of Gulabir, Trend reports.

“We will try to complete mine clearance as soon as possible and assess the damage caused. In parallel with this, infrastructure projects have already started. The foundation of the Horadiz-Zangilan-Aghband railway was laid in Horadiz today. This railway is of great strategic importance. First of all, because it will be of great importance both for the travel of citizens to the liberated lands and for cargo transportation. On the other hand, this railway will extend to Nakhchivan. The joint statement signed on 10 November contains a special provision on the creation of the Nakhchivan corridor. This work has already started. I am sure that this project, being carried out on our initiative, will be implemented. After a long break, Azerbaijan and its integral part of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be connected with each other by rail, and thus our strategic, economic, and political goals will be met,” the head of state said.