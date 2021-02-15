Having taken practical steps to achieve strategic goals related to future of our country, we signed important documents - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Having taken practical steps to achieve strategic goals related to the future of our country, we signed important documents, President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said making a speech after raising the Azerbaijani flag in the village of Gulabir, Trend reports.

“The overall significance of the Patriotic war lies in the fact that we have liberated our lands from occupation, expelled the enemy from our lands, and also restored the territorial integrity of the country. We have demonstrated to the whole world the power of our people and state, have shown the unwavering spirit of the people. At the same time, having taken practical steps to achieve strategic goals related to the future of our country, we signed important documents. The joint statement signed on 10 November ensured the return of Lachin, Kalbajar and Aghdam districts, of course. We returned these lands without a single shot being fired. At the same time, it is this statement that secures a connection of Azerbaijan with its integral part of Nakhchivan. Also, this railway infrastructure will extend to Turkey, thus creating a second railway network connecting Azerbaijan and Turkey. Three and a half years ago, we put into operation the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. This was also a historic achievement. We connected Azerbaijan and Turkey by rail for the first time in history. And now a second railway will be built and all countries of the region will be able to take advantage of it. They are very interested in the construction of this railway as well. It is possible to say that countries of our region have a positive assessment of this project,” the head of state said.