Azerbaijani President, First Lady release fish into Basitchay River (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

February 14

Trend:

On February 14, as part of the visit to Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin, and Jabrayil districts President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva released fish into the Basitchay river, Trend reports.

“We have planted plane trees in the Basitchay State Nature Reserve. The Basitchay Reserve was established under the Order of national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1974. Rare plane trees were protected by the state on more than 100 hectares. It was a forest of rare plane trees. After the occupation, the enemy cut, chopped, looted, and burned most of the plane trees. This is another sign of Armenian vandalism. The restoration of the Basitchay nature reserve has started today,” the head of state said.

“We will restore this reserve. Of course, the age of the trees felled here was about 200-300 years but at least we have fulfilled our duty,” Azerbaijani president said.

“At the same time, we released fish into the Basitchay. The Basitchay is also a beautiful river. In general, this region is rich in rivers. The Tartarchay, the Khachinchay, the Basitchay, the Bazarchay, the Hakari, and other rivers will serve the people of Azerbaijan from now on. During the occupation, the enemy cut off the water of the Tartar River, and more than a hundred thousand hectares of land in several of our districts were left without water. Environmental terror has been committed,” the head of state said.