Jeyhun Bayramov meets with US Ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation in the region, including the implementation of trilateral statements.

The parties exchanged views on the issues of bilateral cooperation and discussed the further development of Azerbaijani-American relations.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.