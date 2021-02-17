World-renowned photographer talks about tragedies of Azerbaijani people in 90s - Trend TV reports (VIDEO)

Politics 17 February 2021 09:57 (UTC+04:00)
World-renowned photographer talks about tragedies of Azerbaijani people in 90s - Trend TV reports (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Trend:

The world-famous photographer Reza Degati, a living witness to the tragedies - 20 January, Khojaly genocide, a massacre in Karabakh, that befell the Azerbaijani people in the 90s, remembers those times well, Trend TV reports.

Reza Degati once again drew public attention to the footage taken during those bloody events.

The photographer shared his impressions of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the glorious Victory, the places he visited after the end of hostilities, Armenian vandalism, destruction, and other atrocities, which he witnessed on lands of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Degati also showed his photographs.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan confirms 796 more COVID-19 cases, total at 204, 055
Kazakhstan confirms 796 more COVID-19 cases, total at 204, 055
Tengizchevroil to set up investment fund to support workers of Kazakh energy sector
Tengizchevroil to set up investment fund to support workers of Kazakh energy sector
Kazakhstan produced above 4 bln cu m of gas in Jan
Kazakhstan produced above 4 bln cu m of gas in Jan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
World-renowned photographer talks about tragedies of Azerbaijani people in 90s - Trend TV reports (VIDEO) Politics 09:57
Iranian FM discusses frozen assets in Japan, South Korea Politics 09:56
Iran's projected income remain unchanged in updated budget Finance 09:55
New Zealand releasing Auckland from brief COVID-19 lockdown Other News 09:39
Azerbaijan's Bank Avrasiya finishes 2020 with loss Finance 09:01
COVID-19 variants changes rules for travelers, tracing in Turkey Turkey 08:44
Iran's foreign trade exceeds $6.7 billion Iran 08:33
Georgian PM, health experts discuss Georgia’s preparedness for Covid-19 vaccination Georgia 08:31
Dev’t of comprehensive co-op between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to lead to new changes in energy map of region - Ambassador (INTERVIEW) Business 08:00
Kazakhstan confirms 796 more COVID-19 cases, total at 204, 055 Kazakhstan 07:55
Analyst talks Azerbaijan's development in IT sphere, fighting COVID-19 spread Economy 07:08
Chile reports 2,547 new daily COVID-19 cases Other News 06:04
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Fund talks financing new technology-based projects Business 05:01
Oil prices climb amid frost in U.S. Oil&Gas 04:04
Mount Etna’s eruption recorded on Sicily World 03:06
France's COVID-19 new cases surge by 19,590, deaths up by 586 Europe 02:22
Iran tells IAEA it plans to scale back cooperation in a week Nuclear Program 01:29
Japan set to begin 1st COVID-19 vaccine rollout targeting medical workers Other News 00:39
South Africa plans to share AstraZeneca vaccine, first J&J shots expected World 00:06
Tengizchevroil to set up investment fund to support workers of Kazakh energy sector Oil&Gas 16 February 23:58
Balance of bank loans in Iran announced Finance 16 February 23:22
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Feb.17 Oil&Gas 16 February 23:17
Georgian honey producer plans to export products to Europe Business 16 February 23:17
Azerbaijan's Unicapital OJSC predicts minimal decline in discount rates Finance 16 February 23:16
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy insulating materials Tenders 16 February 23:14
Georgian electric car factory to produce first vehicles in 2022 Georgia 16 February 23:05
Azerbaijani FM discussed situation in region with OSCE MG Co-Chairs Politics 16 February 22:49
Iraq reports 3,332 new COVID-19 cases, 649,982 in total Arab World 16 February 22:42
OSCE MG Co-Chairs hold meetings with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs Politics 16 February 22:03
Uzbekistan Airways to carry out two flights to Frankfurt Transport 16 February 21:31
Kazakhstan produced above 4 bln cu m of gas in Jan Kazakhstan 16 February 21:30
Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO) Politics 16 February 20:58
Iranian government's priority - to solving environmental problems Business 16 February 20:57
Requirement for compliance of urban planning documents to enter force in Azerbaijan Economy 16 February 20:33
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund positively responds to most loan inquiries in 2020 Business 16 February 19:41
Azerbaijan aims to improve efficiency in restoration of its liberated lands Economy 16 February 19:37
TRACECA plans to develop multimodal cargo transportation in Azerbaijan Business 16 February 19:31
Azerbaijan, Spain to eliminate double taxation Business 16 February 19:12
FMs of Turkey, Georgia to pay official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 16 February 19:12
Dire weather conditions lead to oil production decrease in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16 February 18:05
Kazakhstan fails to reach plan for petroleum product manufacturing Oil&Gas 16 February 18:04
Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies after battle with cancer US 16 February 18:02
Uzbekistan’s population increases purchases of new cars Transport 16 February 17:57
Uzbek currency rates for February 16 Finance 16 February 17:57
Iran discloses value of exports to Arab countries Business 16 February 17:56
Kazakhstan sets up projects, priorities to develop energy sector in 2021 Oil&Gas 16 February 17:56
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s securities in great demand at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 16 February 17:34
Industrial enterprises of Russian Kirov region showing interest in Azerbaijani market Business 16 February 17:22
Investment projects to be implemented in Uzbekistan’s chemical industry revealed Uzbekistan 16 February 17:20
Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund funded hundreds of industrial projects in 2020 Business 16 February 17:20
Largest share of sale on Uzbekistan’s real estate markets falls on Tashkent Uzbekistan 16 February 17:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 16 February 17:19
Kazakhstan resumes petroleum gas exports to Bulgaria Oil&Gas 16 February 17:16
Indian-origin Preeti Sinha to lead UN Capital Development Fund Other News 16 February 17:16
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of control, measuring devices Tenders 16 February 17:15
200 Indian-origin people occupy leadership positions in 15 countries, 60 hold Cabinet ranks Other News 16 February 17:14
Int'l cross-border payments increase in Uzbekistan despite COVID-19 Finance 16 February 17:04
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum gases exports to Hungary month-on-month Oil&Gas 16 February 17:00
Georgia plans to redirect loans from European Investment Bank Business 16 February 16:57
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengeology State Corporation starts drilling new well Oil&Gas 16 February 16:57
Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank talks its investments in Georgia Business 16 February 16:48
Turkey, Russia working on increasing share of rail transport in mutual trade Transport 16 February 16:46
Half of Azerbaijani Bank Avrasiya's liabilities fall on deposits in 2020 Finance 16 February 16:36
Tehran, Beijing relations make significant progress - Iran's Zarif Business 16 February 16:35
Uzbekistan Airways increases flights to Kyrgyzstan Transport 16 February 16:34
Compressor for diesel hydrogen filtration unit launched at Tehran Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 16 February 16:33
Germany plans to offer free rapid coronavirus tests from March 1 Europe 16 February 16:30
Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue US 16 February 16:23
Iran's main economic approach - to increase export, says first VP Business 16 February 16:23
Project on modernization of vocational education aimed at supporting Azerbaijani youth - Head of EU Delegation Society 16 February 16:22
Share of loan portfolios in Azerbaijani Bank Avrasiya’s assets increased in 2020 Finance 16 February 16:20
Great opportunities created for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran - Iranian official Politics 16 February 16:11
New Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan vows to elevate relations of to states to new level Politics 16 February 16:09
Azerbaijan confirms 191 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16 February 16:09
Belarus always supported sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 16 February 16:09
EU project in Azerbaijan to help country improve education system - UNDP Economy 16 February 16:08
TAP gas may cause fluctuations in supply volumes to Italy from other sources Oil&Gas 16 February 16:06
Footage from Hunarli village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 16 February 16:04
On liberated lands we want to see Indonesian companies as our partners, as contractors to implement different projects - President Aliyev Politics 16 February 16:01
New era in South Caucasus with Azerbaijan playing key role Business 16 February 15:59
During conflict, Indonesia’s government expressed support to Azerbaijan, we highly value that - President Aliyev Politics 16 February 15:59
Iran eyes gas export to China via IP pipeline Oil&Gas 16 February 15:57
Azerbaijan shares data on agricultural loans for 2020 Finance 16 February 15:56
Iran to resume electricity export to Afghanistan Business 16 February 15:52
There are good examples of Belarusian-Azerbaijani joint ventures in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 16 February 15:48
New Azerbaijani mobile platform may replace production of paper-based business cards Economy 16 February 15:47
Iran's Deputy Oil Minister talks about plans on gas export Oil&Gas 16 February 15:46
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss draft convention on double taxation avoidance Economy 16 February 15:45
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency shares projections for apple exports to Russia Business 16 February 15:29
Georgia increases export of small ruminants Business 16 February 15:28
Israel economy shrinks 2.4% in 2020, grows 6.3% in fourth quarter Israel 16 February 15:28
Armenia must direct efforts on concrete steps to implement trilateral declaration – Azerbaijani MFA Politics 16 February 15:27
Toyota to suspend output from nine factories in Japan due to quake Other News 16 February 15:27
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy spares Tenders 16 February 15:26
Physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP for 2020 revealed Business 16 February 15:26
Mineral deposits in Azerbaijan to be commissioned through auction Business 16 February 15:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 16 Society 16 February 15:13
Nar continues to expand its network in Nakhchivan Society 16 February 15:06
Kazakhstan state budget revenue exceeds projections Finance 16 February 14:59
Georgia’s economy to contract - Galt & Taggart Business 16 February 14:58
All news