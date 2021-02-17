World-renowned photographer talks about tragedies of Azerbaijani people in 90s - Trend TV reports (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17
Trend:
The world-famous photographer Reza Degati, a living witness to the tragedies - 20 January, Khojaly genocide, a massacre in Karabakh, that befell the Azerbaijani people in the 90s, remembers those times well, Trend TV reports.
Reza Degati once again drew public attention to the footage taken during those bloody events.
The photographer shared his impressions of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the glorious Victory, the places he visited after the end of hostilities, Armenian vandalism, destruction, and other atrocities, which he witnessed on lands of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation.
Degati also showed his photographs.
