Azerbaijani servicemen return after participating in exercises in Turkey’s Kars (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijani servicemen who participated in the Winter-2021 exercises in Turkey’s Kars city have returned to the homeland, Trend reports on Feb. 19 referring to the information posted by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on its Twitter page.
The exercises in Kars were held from February 1 through February 12 with the participation of units of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Separate Combined Arms Army.
