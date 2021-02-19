Turkey delighted for liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh region after 30 year-occupation – President Erdogan

Politics 19 February 2021 15:07 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey delighted for liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh region after 30 year-occupation – President Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

After 30 year-occupation, Turkey experienced joy as a result of the liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a letter, addressed to the participants of the Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World, Trend reports on Feb. 19.

The Turkish president congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.

"The war in Nagorno-Karabakh region and the coronavirus pandemic has once again demonstrated the importance of the unity, solidarity, and cohesion of the Turkic world - from defense to diplomacy, from healthcare to agriculture, from tourism to energy," the letter said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
3rd Early Career Researcher’s Training School on “Human security in a globalizing world” (PHOTO) Society 15:30
Georgia sees increase in unemployment rate Business 15:26
Azerbaijan sees consumer spending decrease Finance 15:10
Azerbaijan confirms 201 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:08
Turkey delighted for liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh region after 30 year-occupation – President Erdogan Politics 15:07
Swiss financial channel for interaction with Iran expected to improve Business 15:01
Georgia reveals volume of domestic exports Business 14:55
Uber drivers entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules Europe 14:44
Japan cuts economic outlook in Feb for first time in 10 months Other News 14:43
Agricultural production value in Azerbaijan up from early 2021 Business 14:42
Sowing of grain begins in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil - Trend TV Society 14:36
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for repair work Tenders 14:34
Uzbekistan to use artificial intelligence in electronic government services ICT 14:27
Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group expressed condolences on 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 14:26
Azerbaijani servicemen return after participating in exercises in Turkey’s Kars (PHOTO) Politics 14:25
Azerbaijan, Turkey expanding co-op in space sector (PHOTO) ICT 14:19
Precious metals prices down in Azerbaijan Finance 14:12
Uzbekistan announces launch of local Nike, Adidas sneaker production Uzbekistan 14:11
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for construction of buildings Tenders 14:08
Uzbekistan improves indicators for fixed broadband and mobile internet ICT 13:42
Azerbaijan thanks Indonesia for position related to Khojaly genocide Politics 13:38
Number of Turkey-registered Azerbaijani companies doubles Turkey 13:36
Sargsyan's statements clearly demonstrate his terrorist nature - Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO) Politics 13:27
Uzbekneftegaz sets up pipeline at Shurtan field to transport gas Oil&Gas 13:24
Uzbekneftegaz notes progress of pre-commissioning work at 'Uzbekistan GTL' plant Oil&Gas 13:19
Turkey reveals Jan. 2021 volume of oil products shipped through ports Turkey 13:12
Georgia sharply increases oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:11
Azerbaijan sees decrease in diesel fuel production Oil&Gas 13:11
Azerbaijan reduces car imports from Georgia Business 13:10
Turkish company to build largest grain elevator in Turkmenistan Construction 13:10
Maersk Drilling expects capex to drop in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:09
Azercell’s audiobook project presents our national epic treasure “Koroglu”! Society 13:07
Turkey names number of ships received at Aliaga port since early 2021 Turkey 12:53
Prices on Azerbaijani oil disclosed Finance 12:53
Horadiz-Aghbend railway track being restored - Trend TV Politics 12:52
Azerbaijani Culture Ministry begins monitoring monuments in liberated lands Azerbaijan 12:41
Kazakhstan’s Volkovgeology JSC exploring venture opens tender to buy laboratory accessories Tenders 12:41
New realities open big opportunities for Azerbaijani, Turkish entrepreneurs - Minister Business 12:40
Georgia sees decrease in external merchandise trade Business 12:31
Remittances to Georgia begin to recover - ISET-PI Business 12:31
Georgia reports 388 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:30
Petroleum and petroleum oils top Georgian imports Oil&Gas 12:21
Moldova restores postal communication with Turkmenistan Business 12:21
Reduction in re-export of vehicles among main reasons for Georgian export decline Business 12:20
Oil drops as investors gauge big chill impact on U.S. refineries, OPEC+ output rise Oil&Gas 12:15
UK’s JCB Sales Limited interested in supply of special machinery, equipment for Turkmenistan Business 12:15
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan talk implementation of infrastructure, transport, communication projects Transport 12:11
Uzbekistan reveals investment projects in small industrial zone of Namangan region Business 12:10
Mine explosion kills Azerbaijani civilian in Tartar district's liberated village Society 12:01
Kazakhstan's export entering market of Russian Bashkortostan Business 11:49
MOL Group’s capex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block for FY 2020 Oil&Gas 11:48
Kazakhstan reports country-wide decrease in cargo transport volume Transport 11:48
Baku Higher Oil School launches Orientation Program for first-year students (PHOTO) Society 11:47
UK retail sales slump in January lockdown Europe 11:46
Singapore-India Ties Can Expand Through People To People Engagement: Piyush Goyal Other News 11:46
Japan moving forward in tandem with GoI to strengthen India’s manufacturing sector: Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki Other News 11:44
Biden Calls Indian PM, Both Reiterate Commitment To Strategic India-US Ties Other News 11:42
Five Indian-origin personalities in TIME's 100 emerging leaders list Other News 11:41
Uzbekistan, Hungary establish business council for deepening economic partnership Uzbekistan 11:25
Silver production volume down in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 11:23
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 11:23
Textile enterprise in Uzbekistan’s Namangan FEZ eyes increasing export of textile products Uzbekistan 11:22
Kazakhstan, Russia trade decreases amid COVID-19 Business 11:22
MOL Group discloses data on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli operations Oil&Gas 11:17
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation to increase export potential Business 11:12
State properties from Azerbaijan's Shirvan, Shaki districts privatized through auction Business 11:11
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan sign program of co-op between foreign ministries Business 11:11
Carmaker Renault posts record $9.7 billion loss for 2020 Europe 11:00
Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy spares via tender Tenders 10:47
Azerbaijan's Horadiz-Aghband railway to create connection with Nakhchivan - Trend TV Economy 10:46
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan discuss major issues of strategic partnership dev’t Uzbekistan 10:46
Turkey ramps up export of grains, legumes to Azerbaijan Turkey 10:40
Reconstruction of power transmission line on section between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan begins Oil&Gas 10:40
MOL Group reveals output volume from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 10:39
Lukoil to take measures for successful dev’t of Dostlug field Oil&Gas 10:39
Turkey sees slight increase in steel exports to Iran Turkey 10:19
Azerbaijan shares video footage from Zangilan district's Birinji Alybeyli village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:19
Elon Musk says bitcoin is slightly better than holding cash US 10:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 19 Finance 10:18
UK Witnesses India's Ambitious Work On Renewable Energy Ahead Of COP26 Summit Other News 10:14
India, Nepal sign MoU for reconstruction of six secondary schools in Himalayan Nation Other News 10:13
Foreign investments in Azerbaijan decrease for January 2021 Finance 10:08
Turkey's Trade Minister stresses importance of increasing trade turnover with Azerbaijan Economy 10:08
Usha Rao-Monari Appointed As Under-Secretary-General And Associate Administrator Of UNDP Other News 10:01
Azerbaijan records growth in voluntary non-life insurance collections Finance 10:00
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 19 Uzbekistan 09:59
WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash US 09:52
Oil demand to shift from developed to developing countries Oil&Gas 09:52
Azerbaijan shares data on revenues from mobile services for January 2021 ICT 09:48
Life insurance premiums show growth in Azerbaijan - AIA Finance 09:46
BP, Shell account for largest y-o-y drop in production Oil&Gas 09:40
GEA to supply compression packages for Baku Refinery Oil&Gas 09:19
Japan finds more than 90 cases of new COVID-19 virus variant Other News 08:41
USAID provides comprehensive support to entrepreneurship dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 08:10
Africa COVID-19 deaths surpass 100,000 after second wave Other News 07:36
Amid new strain, stalling vaccinations, Brazil passes 10 million COVID-19 cases Other News 07:01
Britain pushes G7 for faster vaccine development, sets 100-day target Europe 06:23
Biden to pledge $4 billion to COVAX vaccine program at G7 meeting Friday US 05:38
Azerbaijan’s trade balance with Czech Republic for 2020 remains positive Business 05:01
Italy's Draghi wins Lower House confidence vote Europe 04:31
All news