Azerbaijan starts vaccination of MPs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
Vaccination of the MPs of Azerbaijan against coronavirus began on Feb. 22, Trend reports.
The first dose of the vaccine has already been injected to several MPs, and antibody tests have been taken from those who have had coronavirus.
The vaccination among parliamentarians is carried out on a voluntary basis.
Latest
Azerbaijan state agency talks ongoing work to eliminate traffic jams in intra-country road (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan meets with Leader of National Islamic Movement Party of Afghanistan