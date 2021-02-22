Armenia committed grave crimes against Azerbaijan’s civilians, cultural heritage, infrastructure – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered speech at the High-Level Segment of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports on Feb. 22 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“I would like to congratulate Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan on her appointment as the President of the Human Rights Council and wish her every success in her upcoming endeavors,” Bayramov said.

“Our session takes place in a time when the COVID-19 continues to pose a major challenge to humanity,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister added. “Azerbaijan immediately responded to the pandemic and implemented effective containment measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 by adopting human rights-based approach to ensuing socio-economic problems.”

“Azerbaijan did not confine its efforts to domestic achievements,” Bayramov said. “The Government of Azerbaijan has donated $5 million to the World Health Organization in support of global efforts and additional $5 million in its capacity as the Chair of NAM to support the most affected NAM countries. Azerbaijan has also provided urgent humanitarian aid to more than 30 affected countries on a bilateral basis.”

“The special session of the UN General Assembly on COVID-19 convened upon the initiative of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in his capacity as the incumbent Chair of NAM, on December 3-4, 2020 reaffirmed the importance of coordinated global response based on unity, multilateral cooperation, solidarity and respect for human rights,” Bayramov said.

“The international community needs to act now in solidarity, not only to respond to the ongoing health crisis, but also to build a just and sustainable future,” Bayramov said. “The president of Azerbaijan, in this regard, expressed his serious concern over unequal and unfair distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 between developing and developed countries. Using this opportunity we call on all states, international organizations, international donor community, vaccine producers and other stakeholders to ensure affordable, unhindered, timely and equitable access by all countries to the vaccines against COVID-19.”

“Series of grave crimes have been committed by Armenia against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, as well as its cultural heritage and infrastructure throughout the years of occupation,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister added.