Azerbaijani president congratulates new Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister, I offer my sincere congratulations to you on the commencement of your tenure as the Prime Minister of Georgia,” the president said.

“Azerbaijan and Georgia are bound with traditional friendly and good neighborly relations with deep historical roots,” the president said. “I believe that productive cooperation and strategic partnership relations between our countries will continue to develop dynamically and expand based on the will of our peoples that are closely connected to each other.”

“I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your responsible endeavors for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Georgia,” the president said.