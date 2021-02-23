Twitter takes down 35 Armenia-tied accounts created to target Azerbaijan
Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Armenia and Iran and had breached its platform manipulation policies, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The company said it had taken down 238 accounts operating from Iran for various violations of its policies.
Twitter also said 35 accounts with ties to Armenia were taken down, adding that they had been created to target Azerbaijan.
