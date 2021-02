Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets with Ukrainian deputy minister for foreign affairs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar, Trend reports on Feb. 24 referring to Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky’s message on Twitter page.

Bodnar is on a visit to Azerbaijan since February 23.