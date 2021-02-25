Another Italian municipality officially condemns Khojaly genocide against Azerbaijani civilians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Liveri city municipality of the Italian city of Naples adopted a document condemning the Khojaly genocide and expressing solidarity with the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports on Feb. 24 citing Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

In accordance with the preamble of the document, the municipality of Liveri in November 2020 adopted an appeal to the Italian government entitled "UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be immediately implemented", which contained an appeal to condemn the aggressive and occupational Armenia's policy against Azerbaijan.

The need for immediate implementation of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly was emphasized.

With reference to Human Rights Watch, it has been brought to the attention that the Khojaly genocide is the biggest and most terrible massacre in the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and that the European Court of Human Rights has assessed the Khojaly genocide against the Azerbaijani civilians as a war crime or equated to a crime against humanity.

The document expresses solidarity with the Azerbaijani people in connection with the Khojaly genocide committed on the night from February 25 to February 26, 1992, and also calls on the relevant official structures of Italy to recognize the Khojaly genocide, which is a crime against humanity.