Azerbaijani FM, Israeli ambassador discuss prospects for development of bilateral co-op (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek on February 25, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The views on the current situation in the region, as well as the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] were exchanged during the meeting.
Prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as other issues of mutual interest, were discussed.
