There will be good opportunity for cooperation between our relevant agencies and international companies - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

There will be a good opportunity for cooperation between our relevant agencies and international companies, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Chief Executive Officer of Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) Eric Rondolat and other senior officials of the company, Trend reports.

“As you remember, we decided to focus on the unlit streets of Baku. You have completely taken over the project in Sumgayit and Shamakhi. I am sure there will be more such cities because we are already seeing good results. We are already seeing efficiency. As we discussed last time, we can use these technologies not only in the street lighting sector but also in other sectors – especially now, after the war of liberation, when Azerbaijan has begun the reconstruction of liberated territories where everything is destroyed. As I have said many times, we plan to create the most modern infrastructure in these territories, including the system of “smart cities” and “smart villages”. The process has already begun. Therefore, there will be a good opportunity for cooperation between our relevant agencies and international companies,” the head of state said.