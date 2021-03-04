Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold joint military exercises (PHOTO)

Politics 4 March 2021 14:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold joint military exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

The Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen will hold joint exercises in Isparta, Trend reports on March 4 referring to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense’s message on Twitter.

"Turkey and Azerbaijan continue to cooperate,” the message said. “We met with brothers from the heroic Azerbaijani Army at the airport, who arrived to participate in the exercises, which will continue for six weeks."

