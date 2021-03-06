To put it mildly, Luxembourg does not have special political weight in world for its foreign minister to make any claims to us - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan has established itself not only in the political plane. We have asserted ourselves as a responsible chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as a country capable of defending its own rights. We won both on the battlefield and on the political plane, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“After the war, Armenia, no matter how hard it tried, could not achieve what it wanted. The municipalities of some countries are making some decisions. They don't matter at all. Even their names are not on any list. This does not interest us. Some parliaments are passing resolutions. But what do we see? Naturally, we have fair claims too. Officials of these countries – foreign ministers or other ministers tell us not to do this, that this is unacceptable. I have been informed that the foreign minister of one country, Luxembourg, used some unacceptable expression. Moreover, I cannot understand what relation Luxembourg has to us. This country is far from this region. To put it mildly, this country does not have a special political weight in the world for its foreign minister to make any claims to us. Except for that, there were no such unacceptable expressions. Therefore, the post-war period also once again shows the success of our foreign policy,” the head of state said.