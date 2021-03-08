Official representative of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan thanks Israel for medical assistance - Israel HaYom

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8

Azerbaijan is thankful to Israeli doctors, Israel. This is proof of bilateral friendship and cooperation, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports citing Israeli newspaper in Hebrew Israel HaYom.

The publication also quotes Israeli Ambassador to Baku George Deek: "This reflects the spirit of the friendship that exists between the two countries."

The author of the article notes that last Monday, the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan, headed by Ambassador George Deek, held an emergency event to provide medical assistance: a visit of Israeli ophthalmologists and plastic surgeons to Azerbaijan was organized to conduct at least 150 surgeries and treat Azerbaijani soldiers and officers wounded during the Patriotic War.

The publication says that on Friday, one of the high-ranking officials in the Azerbaijani government, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev thanked and expressed his respect to Israeli doctors on his Twitter page:

"Such a great story. We are thankful to Israeli medical team and the Israeli Embassy for providing health support in ophthalmology for our wounded soldiers and officers. It is also sign of friendship between our countries".

Hikmat Hajiyev ended his tweet with a quote from a Jewish source: "Whoever saves one life, saves the world."

The author of the article notes that the Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek posted the following tweet on his Twitter page yesterday:

"This reflects the spirit of friendship between Israel and Azerbaijan. We want to return these people to good health, self-confidence and the ability to live normally and with dignity in their homeland - in Azerbaijan".