Hungary preparing to take part in construction program in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Companies from Hungary are preparing to participate in construction program on Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said at a press conference on the two countries’ economic cooperation, Trend reports on March 10.

Babayev stressed that large-scale construction work had already begun in the liberated territories.

“The Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary signed by the heads of the two states contributes to expanding the cooperation. Ties between our countries are developing,” he noted.

“Trade relations, consistent increase in bilateral trade, including an eight percent growth in Hungarian imports to Azerbaijan in 2020, as well as Azerbaijani exports to Hungary - by 60 percent, testify to the effective cooperation," the minister emphasized.

Babayev also pointed out the importance of the meetings, business forums and presentations of mutual interest.

As earlier reported, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has paid a working visit to Azerbaijan.