We will have to rebuild big area of more than 10 thousand square kilometres - Azerbaijani president

We will have to rebuild the big area of more than 10 thousand square kilometres, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format new President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and other members of the Bank's senior management, Trend reports.

“Now, our main objective is obviously the restoration of the liberated territories. As a result of Armenian occupation for more than 25 years, almost 30 years, everything is destroyed. Foreign diplomats, and media representatives have already visited the liberated territories many times and they witnessed themselves total devastation and destruction. The cities are destroyed, the villages are destroyed. So we will have to rebuild the big area of more than 10 thousand square kilometres in order to provide decent living conditions for people, for more than one million former refugees who are waiting to return to their homeland. So, this is our main objective and we started already, despite the fact that only 4 months have passed since declaration was signed which actually was the end of the conflict and the end of war, already we started. We are now building the international airport, we are building highways, building railroads, already started. We plan by the end of this year to complete almost 100 percent the energy supply to the whole Karabakh area. We have many other plans and, of course,” the head of state said.