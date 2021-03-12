Azerbaijani FM sends letter to UN sec-gen regarding Armenia's military personnel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Trend:

The letter of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov sent to the UN secretary-general on March 1, 2021, on Armenia's attempts to deploy its military personnel in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan contrary to international law and the trilateral statement as of November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] was disseminated as an official document of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on March 12.

While drawing the attention of the secretary-general to the steps of Armenia serving instability in the region, Bayramov in his letter informs that to secretly send personnel of its armed forces through the "Lachin corridor", bypassing the control procedures of the Russian peacekeepers, Armenia sends the personnel to the Azerbaijani territory in civilian clothes and via civil vehicles.

“This fact causes discontent among the families of military personnel and was observed by independent media representatives,” Bayramov added.

The minister emphasizes that the deployment of the Armenian Armed Forces in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan is a gross violation of Armenia's international obligations, in particular, the obligations to respect and observe the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries.

The Azerbaijani foreign ministry reminded that the letters previously sent by Bayramov to the UN secretary-general, in which it was written about Armenia's activity aimed at disrupting stability, contrary to the trilateral statement, including sending terrorist groups to the Azerbaijani territories, about a big threat arising from the massive laying of mines and other explosive devices on the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, as well as Armenia’s refusal to give the relevant information in connection with the mined territories, were disseminated as a document of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.