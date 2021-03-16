President Ilham Aliyev raises flag of Azerbaijan in liberated Hadrut (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Trend:

On March 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Fuzuli and Khojavend regions, Trend reports.

During the visit, President President Ilham Aliyev raised the flag of Azerbaijan in liberated Hadrut.

A detailed report on the trip will be presented on March 16.