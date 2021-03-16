It was important to liberate Hadrut for Shusha operation to succeed - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

It was important to liberate Hadrut for the Shusha operation to succeed, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a visit to Fuzuli and Khojavand districts after raising the state flag in Hadrut settlement, Trend reports.

“After the liberation of Hadrut, we headed for Shusha. It was important to liberate Hadrut for the Shusha operation to succeed. Again, we approached Shusha from a direction the enemy was not expecting us. We liberated Shusha from the invaders by crossing mountains, valleys, steep cliffs, by climbing those cliffs. Therefore, the Hadrut operation will have a special place in the world's military books,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“In general, our glorious 44-day war, our Victory are being studied in the world's leading universities these days. In fact, military experts, specialists, and even politicians from many countries are talking about our war and saying that it was a war of the 21st century. Azerbaijan won the war, expelled the enemy from our ancient lands, and restored historical justice. Hadrut settlement was considered the center of the Hadrut district of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region. After the abolition of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, Martuni and Hadrut districts of the former autonomous region were merged and the Khojavand district was set up. The ancient historical name of this place, Khojavand, was returned. During the war, more than 50 percent of the Martuni district of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region and 100 percent of the territory of the Hadrut district of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region were liberated from the occupiers. Commenting on the outcome of the war, some say that Azerbaijan has liberated seven districts, which is not the case. We have liberated seven districts, Shusha city, Sugovushan settlement of Aghdara district, Talish settlement, former Hadrut district, most of the former Martuni district, thus restoring historical justice. Thus, Azerbaijan has made historic achievements in restoring its territorial integrity,” the head of state said.