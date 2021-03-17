President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Shusha city (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17
Trend:
On March 16, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the city of Shusha liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
During the trip, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the city's Dashalty village.
