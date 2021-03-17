Azerbaijani president congratulates president of International Olympic Committee

Politics 17 March 2021 16:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of International Olympic Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach.

“Dear Mr. Bach, I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the International Olympic Committee and offer my best wishes,” the president said.

“Your resounding victory in the elections is a vivid testimony to the confidence of the entire Olympic family in you and a high assessment of your merits for the Olympic movement’s development and promotion of sports,” the president added.

“I note with pleasure that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Olympic Committee is on a high level, and we attach great significance to the further expansion of this cooperation. I am confident that our partnership, for the sake of the triumph of the Olympic ideals, will continue to progress successfully.,” President Aliyev stressed.

“I wish you strong health, happiness, and everlasting success in your endeavors,” the president said.

