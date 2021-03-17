There is no city called Shushi, it has never been and never will be the case - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

There is no city called Shushi, it has never been and never will be the case, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said visiting the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

“We have got acquainted with the ongoing reconstruction work at the Karabakh Hotel. During the occupation, the hotel practically did not operate. Only one or two floors did. This hotel was also built during the Soviet era at the expense of Azerbaijan and was named Karabakh. Then the contemptible enemy changed the name of the hotel to “Shushi palace”. There is no city called Shushi, it has never been and never will be the case,” the head of state said.