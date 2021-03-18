Azerbaijani FM talks new regional co-op opportunities to OIC ambassadors (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18
Trend:
On March 18, 2021, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the country, Trend reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, Bayramov briefed meeting participants on the current situation in the region, including the new realities created after the Second Karabakh war, reported on the implementation of trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021, on the ongoing reconstruction works on liberated territories, the participation of partnering countries in this process and about new cooperation opportunities in the region.
