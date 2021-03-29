Why Germany, drowning in police violence and corruption, set its sights on Azerbaijan?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.29

By Alper Ziya - Trend:

Recently, the German media have launched a series of attacks on Azerbaijan, putting forward unfounded accusations against the country. Germany could not digest the victorious march of the Azerbaijani army during the active period of the 44-day Patriotic War. At that time, officials of this country made unfounded statements, and unreasoned and illogical materials were published in the media.

But why is Germany so biased against Azerbaijan? Of course, there is a factor of pro-Armenianism and the Armenian diaspora. Apparently, Germany cannot accept Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia. It is enough to pay attention to a very small nuance: the German ambassador to Azerbaijan has never joined the visits of the diplomatic corps to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation. The ambassador defiantly refused these trips explaining the reasons to be special instructions.

Therefore, it is no coincidence that the political community and media in Germany are currently opposed to Azerbaijan. Germany, which is looking for a straw in someone else's eye, and does not even notice the log in its own, does not even refrain from unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan. Currently, this country is experiencing serious problems both in the economic context and in the regulation of internal political relations. In particular, Germany, which failed to implement an effective policy in the fight against COVID-19, is now facing serious economic and financial problems. The government has brought the country face to face with a political crisis. Racism, Islamophobia are widespread there, and corruption and police violence were at their peak. The current government cannot prevent this negative trend.

Suffice to recall just one example of police violence in Germany, the country which is trying to present itself as the cradle of democracy - the footage from last August, in which a police officer is trying to grab a minor child by the neck in Dusseldorf, and which caused a resonance all around the world.

The police officer, who arrived on call in connection with the incident at a restaurant in the city center, wanted to arrest a person who did not participate in the incident "for obstructing the activities of the police". During the arrest, the police officer pressed his knee to the detainee's neck, which was very a similar manner to the detention of the later deceased George Floyd in the US.

There are dozens of such facts about police violence in Germany. Today, there is also a very serious upward trend in corruption. With this in mind, there is only one explanation for the fact that the German government and media, ignoring all this, "target" of countries like Azerbaijan - the inability to put up with the glorious victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War and the heavy defeat of Armenia...