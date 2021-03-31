Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijan in 1918 to be exposed - Historian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Steps must be taken to expose the Armenian crimes committed in 1918 against Azerbaijani people, historian, Professor of the Department of International Relations in the Post-Soviet Space at Russian St. Petersburg State University Niyazi Niyazov told Trend.

“The main problem is that, unfortunately, many aren’t very concerned about the processes that were taking place then in the South Caucasus. This is a very serious problem due to the fact that many international players are interested in real situations in the region only in the context of their own interests," Niyazov said.

According to the expert, Azerbaijan needs to focus not only on informing the international community about the crimes, but also on the serious restoration of its own territories (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020), and, as always, go forward, not forgetting the past events.

On March 31, 2021, Azerbaijan commemorates the 103rd anniversary of the genocide of the Azerbaijanis.

The tragedies, which took place in Azerbaijan in the 19th-20th centuries and resulted in the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, formed the consecutive stages of Armenia's purposeful policy against the Azerbaijani people. Efforts were made to give a political assessment to only one of those events - the March 1918 massacre. The successor of the ADR (the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic which existed in 1918-1920) – the Republic of Azerbaijan - considers it a historical duty to ensure a logical continuation to unfulfilled political decrees and political evaluation to the genocide.