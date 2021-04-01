President Aliyev awards “Garabagh” Order to Chief Technology Officer of Turkey’s Baykar company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chief Technology Officer of Turkey’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar and Chairman of Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASELSAN Haluk Gorgun.

The head of state noted that Selcuk Bayraktar was awarded the “Garabagh” Order for his contributions to strengthening brotherly relations, developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey and to the just cause of ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and presented the order to Selcuk Bayraktar.

Expressing gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for this high award, Selcuk Bayraktar said: “It is really a great honor and pride for me”.