Details of upcoming meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani FMs disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold separate meetings on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS countries with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armenia, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova made the remark at the briefing, Trend reports on April 1.

“During these meetings, it is planned to discuss the issues of bilateral relations, the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the implementation of the agreements reached in November 2020 and January 2021 among the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the prime minister of Armenia, as well as regional and international issues,” the spokesperson said.