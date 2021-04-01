Azerbaijani PM, WB regional director discuss prospects for development of ties
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1
Trend:
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with World Bank Regional Director Sebastian Molineus on April 1, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
During the meeting, the sides expressed gratification with the successful continuation of the long-term and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank and also discussed the prospects for the development of relations.
