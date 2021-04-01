We will continue reforms - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

We will continue the reforms, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Regional Director of the World Bank Sebastian Molineus, Trend reports.

"It is a good opportunity to exchange views on our future cooperation and plan on our joint steps. Because so far the cooperation has been very successful. I have just looked at the information. We have implemented 47 projects, some of which are still underway. The total package is worth about $4 billion. I would like to thank you for your support of very important areas of our development, of our infrastructure. I would also like to thank you for your support in financing TANAP. This has been very important both financially and in terms of giving a certain signal to other financial institutions. I am very glad that the project has already been launched. The Southern Gas Corridor has been in operation for exactly three months, and this is only a beginning. Of course, we are very proud to have improved our position in the Doing Business program. We are ranked 28th among 191 countries. This is a really important achievement for us. But, of course, we will continue the reforms, and I am sure that we will discuss that in our meeting. At the same time, there are new opportunities in the liberated territories. There is a great need for infrastructure development there because the entire infrastructure has been destroyed, and in order to bring people back, we must, of course, clear mines and then rebuild everything. It will not be possible to return IDPs and refugees without infrastructure projects. Therefore, we rely on cooperation with the World Bank in these matters as well," the head of state said.