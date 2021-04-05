Turkey demands soonest provision of mine maps to Azerbaijan - former ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Turkey provides support to Azerbaijan for the de-mining of its lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, former Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan, Erkan Ozoral, told reporters, Trend reports.

“Armenia's refusal to provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields contradicts international law,” Ozoral stressed.

“Turkey demands the soonest provision of minefield maps to Azerbaijan and at the same time supports it in the issue of mine clearance. Turkish sappers are participating in mine clearance in the liberated Azerbaijani lands,” the former ambassador said.