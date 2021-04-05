Partnership with Israel - strong, comprehensive and multifaceted, says Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.5

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Strong bilateral and friendly relations have been established between Azerbaijan and Israel, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his interview with Israel HaYom newspaper, Trend reports on Apr.5.

“Israel was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan, and we highly appreciate this,” Bayramov noted.

According to him, cooperation between the two states is close and mutually beneficial, covering political, economic, military and other spheres.

"The Azerbaijani-Israeli partnership is strong, comprehensive and multidimensional. We are satisfied with the level of development of relations between our countries,” the minister further said. “More than 10 documents on the development of cooperation have already been signed, and 20 different projects are under consideration. These documents are a good basis for the development of our ties.”

“Personal relations between the leaders of our nations play an important role in the development of the interstate partnership. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last visited Azerbaijan at the end of 2016. This visit was extremely productive. During the visit, important documents have been signed between the two countries. One of them was an agreement on the establishment of a joint economic commission," reminded Bayramov.