In recent years, Azerbaijan almost revitalized cotton-growing - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Trend:

In recent years, we have almost revitalized cotton-growing in Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving in a video format Zaur Mikayilov due to his appointment as Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company, Trend reports.

“Five to six years ago, cotton growing was completely in ruins as only 20,000-30,000 tons of cotton were harvested in the country. As a result of the measures taken, we achieved a record last year – more than 330,000 tons of cotton were harvested and the yield was more than 33 quintals per hectare. In other words, if we compare this with the most successful years of the Soviet era, we can say that the yield was above 33 quintals per hectare only in two years during the Soviet period. So at the heart of all this is a focused policy and well-concerted activities of relevant agencies. Increasing productivity in agriculture will continue to be a priority for us,” the head of state said.