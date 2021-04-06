Turkey, Azerbaijan to set up joint commission on defense issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan will set up a joint commission, Trend reports on Apr.6 referring to ‘Agreement on cooperation in defense industry between governments of Turkey and Azerbaijan’ .

The commission will consist of members of the Defense Industry Council under the Turkish National Defense Ministry and the Defense Industry Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The task of the joint commission will be to implement the clauses of the above agreement.

The agreement was signed in Baku in 2017 and ratified by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Apr.5, 2021.